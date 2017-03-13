Has Marcus Rashford secretly joined Man Utd’s squad to face Chelsea?

@R_o_M was on same train as team to Euston. Rashford got on (alone) at Macc, so has definitely travelled — jim_shaw (@jim_shaw) March 12, 2017

A rumour is doing the rounds that Marcus Rashford will lead the line for Manchester United in this evening’s FA Cup quarter-final clash with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The official line is that the Red Devils have no recognised strikers available for the game with Zlatan Ibrahimovic suspended, Wayne Rooney and Anthony Martial injured, and Rashford suffering with illness.

The England youngster was not part of the 20-man travelling squad that boarded a train bound for London at Stockport station yesterday, but one supporters claims Rashford boarded the train alone at Macclesfield to join the rest of the party.

United fan Jim Shaw claimed on Twitter that he was on board the train to Euston and saw Rashford get on at Macclesfield.

It would not be unlike manager Jose Mourinho to try to throw the opposition off the scent with such a tactic, but the chances of him being able to get Rashford on a public train to London without anybody noticing are pretty remote so would he really have attempted it?

Are you buying the rumour?