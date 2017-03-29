Marcus Rashford shares a video of his skill vs Lithuania

Good to end the international break with a win! Enjoyed the week away with the team @england pic.twitter.com/SXZSXV6KIk
— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) March 28, 2017
Manchester United starlet Marcus Rashford has posted on social media to mark the end of the international break.
The teenager said he had enjoyed his week away with England and he also noted that it was good to end the week with a win over Lithuania at Wembley on Sunday.
He illustrated the point by uploading video footage of him using his pace and skill to burst through the Lithuanian defence. WARNING: May contain traces of nuts.