Mats Hummels jokes about Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s domination of Man Utd’s goal of the month

.@HenrikhMkh's super strike v Leicester has been voted our Goal of the Month for February! pic.twitter.com/P2ul3wXkR3 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 9, 2017

G⚽️AL of the Month! Thank U🙏 https://t.co/rJ9YgJPeON — Henrikh Mkhitaryan (@HenrikhMkh) March 10, 2017

Come on, it's like the 8th time you win this. Do they even nominate other players or do you just decide which goal you want to win with? https://t.co/ivun2YwCde — Mats Hummels (@matshummels) March 10, 2017

Manchester United fans might be interested to know that Bayern Munich defender Mats Hummels seems to keep a close eye on what’s going on at their club.

For example, the Germany international has noticed that his former Borussia Dortmund team-mate Henrikh Mkhitaryan dominates United’s goal of the month competition.

After the Armenia international celebrated a third goal of the month win for his strike against Leicester City in February.

That prompted Hummels to observe: “Come on, it’s like the 8th time you win this. Do they even nominate other players or do you just decide which goal you want to win with?”

United replied to confirm that Mkhitaryan’s domination of the competition was due to him being “on fire”.