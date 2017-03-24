Mauricio Pochettino meets Barcelona president

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino has set tongues wagging by meeting Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu.

According to Catalan newspaper Sport , the pair were spotted dining together in a Barcelona city centre restaurant.

The timing of the meeting will be of some concern to Spurs fans, with current Barca coach Luis Enrique having recently announced that he will stand down at the end of the season.

Pochettino was already one of the bookmakers’ favourites to replace Enrique. His meeting with Bartomeu will not do anything to dampen rumours that he could quit White Hart Lane for the Camp Nou.

Pochettino is no stranger to Barcelona having previously played for and coached city rivals Espanyol.

Spurs fans looking for comfort might recall that Pochettino previously dined with Manchester United director Sir Alex Ferguson in an equally public meeting in a London restaurant, and nothing untoward ever came from that. Also, he is under contract with the north London side until June 2021.