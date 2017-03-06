Mesut Ozil out of Arsenal vs Bayern

🗣️ "I don't think @MesutOzil1088 is ready physically to be in the squad [tomorrow] – he should be OK for the weekend"#AFCvFCB pic.twitter.com/6svYr2a5T1 — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) March 6, 2017

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil has been ruled out of tomorrow’s Champions League clash with Bayern Munich.

The Germany international was sent home from training last week due to illness and missed the Premier League defeat at Liverpool on Saturday evening.

Now he is set to miss the last-16 second leg against Bayern as the Gunners face the improbable task of overturning a 5-1 deficit from the first leg.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference this morning, manager Arsene Wenger confirmed that Ozil is unlikely to feature on Tuesday night, but said he should be available to face non-league Lincoln City in the FA Cup sixth round this weekend.