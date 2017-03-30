Mesut Ozil in contention to face Man City, confirms Arsene Wenger

Boss, how's @MesutOzil1088? 🗣️ “He’s in contention to start again – he played 20 minutes with @DFB_Team_EN 🇩🇪 and has come back focused" pic.twitter.com/E6PWogkNrb — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) March 30, 2017

Mesut Ozil could feature for Arsenal in Sunday’s clash with Manchester City, manager Arsene Wenger has confirmed.

The Gunners boss confirmed that the playmaker is in contention to start this weekend after coming off the bench to play for 20 minutes of Germany’s World Cup qualifier in Azerbaijan.

Ozil had previously missed Arsenal’s defeat at West Bromwich Albion before the international break and Germany’s friendly win over England through injury.

Speaking at his press conference this morning, Wenger revealed that Ozil would be considered for selection against City.

He said: “He’s in contention to start again – he played 20 minutes with Germany and has come back focused.”

Wenger’s decision to mention Ozil’s level of focus might raise a few eyebrows among those looking to read between the lines.

The Gunners host Pep Guardiola’s side at the Emirates Stadium in a 4pm kick-off on Sunday afternoon.