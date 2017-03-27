Mesut Ozil hints at staying with Arsenal

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil has hinted he could yet stay at the club.

The Germany international enters the final 12 months of his contract at the end of the season and talks over an extension have been put on hold until the summer after they hit deadlock.

But Ozil has dismissed speculation that the Gunners are already planning for life after his departure and suggested he wanted to win the Champions League with the north London club.

In an interview with German publication Welt , Ozil said his dream was to win the Champions League.

Asked if he meant with Arsenal, he replied: “Why not? Of course, we just have a difficult time and are not satisfied with sixth place. I am convinced, however, that we will catch up again soon. Let’s see what the future holds.”

On speculation in the English press that Wenger is preparing to lose him, he said: “And you think Wenger says that to a journalist first before he tells me? Then I know him differently.

“I have contract until 2018 in London and I feel very comfortable there. We’ll talk soon and then make a decision.”

Ozil joined the Gunners from Real Madrid in 2013. The five-year contract he signed at that stage is due to expire in June 2018.