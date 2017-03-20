Moussa Marega linked with Spurs and Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool are both keen to sign Malian striker Moussa Marega, according to The Sun .

Marega has scored 12 goals in 21 appearances on loan for Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes this season. He joined their domestic rivals Porto last year having impressed for another Portuguese side, Marítimo, where he scored 15 goals in 34 appearances.

That form prompted Porto to pounce in the January 2016 transfer window. They sent him to Vitoria last summer on a season-long loan, but he will return to Porto this summer.

Prior to his move to Portugal, he had been bouncing around the French lower leagues with Evry, Le Porte-sur-Vie and Amiens.

His performances for Vitoria have now attracted the attention of Premier League scouts, but the English sides will not be able to sign him on the cheap. Marega’s contract with Porto runs until June 2020 and includes a £35m release clause.

The 6ft 1in forward was born in the Paris suburb of Les Ulis, but has seven caps for Mali.