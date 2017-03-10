Napoli’s Dries Mertens holds meeting with Man Utd

Napoli star Dries Mertens has been spotted holding a meeting with representatives from Manchester United, according to Italian newspaper Il Mattino .

The meeting reportedly took place in a city centre hotel in Naples earlier this week. The Belgium international, aged 29, is said to have spent two hours with United’s intermediaries before breaking off to go for lunch with friends.

Mertens’ representatives deny that any meeting between their clients and representatives from any foreign team and claim that he was in the hotel for personal reasons only.

The former PSV Eindhoven man, who can operate on the left wing or through the middle, is into the final 18 months of his contract. Although he was thought to be close to signing a new deal to tie him to Napoli until June 2021, he is yet to put pen to paper. Although the €2.4m salary on offer doubles his current €1.2m pay, it falls short of his demands.

That has opened up the door for clubs like United, who would be well placed to drive a hard bargain this summer.