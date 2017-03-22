N’Golo Kante, Hugo Lloris and Arsenal stars back Paris 2024 bid

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante, Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and Arsenal pair Olivier Giroud and Laurent Koscielny have backed Paris to host the 2024 Olympic Games.

The Premier League stars joined the rest of the France national team squad in a bid to secure a home games in seven years’ time.

Didier Deschamps and his players were joined by judo star Teddy Riner and former tables tennis player Jean-Philippe Gatien for a photo opportunity at Clairefontaine earlier today.