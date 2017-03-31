N’Golo Kante tweet takes on new meaning amid Alexis Sanchez to Chelsea rumours

Wonderful win today. So pleased to play with such talented teammates @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/qPaPmAZPkC — N'Golo Kanté (@nglkante) February 4, 2017

A Twitter post by Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante has taken on a new meaning after Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez was strongly linked with a transfer to Stamford Bridge.

Writing after the Blues’ victory over the Gunners, Kante had taken to social media to write: “Wonderful win today. So pleased to play with such talented teammates @ChelseaFC.”

A lovely sentiment, but it is the photo accompanying the message that has given the tweet a new lease of life.

The image Kante chose to illustrate his tweet showed only him and Sanchez.

Maybe the France international can read the transfer market faster than anybody just like he reads the game faster.