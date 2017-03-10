Off the Field: The Most Entertaining Casual Football Games to Try

Most football fans feel like their favourite sport is the best – and they are right. According to an online survey, association football has over three billion fans all over the world, which makes it the most popular sport ever to be invented. Its popularity is shown not only by the number of its followers, and the ratings of game transmissions and analysis shows but by the sheer number of people actually playing it at various levels, from street matches to professional teams. Besides, football stars are among the best-known athletes in the world, and football-inspired video games are always among the best-selling titles in their category.

Speaking of video games: there’s more to football-related gaming than meets the eye. Of course, EA’s FIFA series is perhaps one of the most eye-catching sports games out there. But football gaming doesn’t stop at simulations: there are a series of other titles, ranging from casual games to complex “manager”-type games to play out there, many of them running on smartphones, too. Today, we’re going to take a look at some of these.

Football Star

Thousands of users play slot machines Euro Palace casino has to offer, and many of them choose one of its best sports-related slot machine, Football Star. The game was added to the Euro Palace library – both the desktop and the mobile version – just days ahead of the 2014 FIFA World Cup. While it might have been meant to jump the football bandwagon, Football Star has proven its worth at the Euro Palace and beyond: it’s one of the most-played games in its category to this day.

Football Star can be played on PCs in an “instant play” or downloadable version, and smartphones through the cross-platform Euro Palace mobile app.

Flick Kick Football Legends

Flick Kick Football Legends offers its players a unique perspective – literally. It is a football simulator sans the running – players are taken to different positions on the field automatically, and all they need to do is handle the ball – kick, pass, and tackle – from a first-person view. The moves can be executed by swiping on the screen, which might seem easy but it can be challenging at times. The whole game has a cartoon-like look and feel, which makes it even more fun to play.

Flick Kick Football Legends is available on iOS and Android-powered smartphones.

Pocket League Story 2

Pocket League Story 2 is a smartphone football manager with an amazing variety of features. Its pixelated looks make it feel playful, yet its complex functions turn it into a great game that will be enjoyed by any player interested in this type of a mobile game. Players need to build a successful football team from scratch, handling everything from scouting players to finding sponsors and leading the team to success.

Pocket League Story 2 is available on iOS and Android-powered smartphones.