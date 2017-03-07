Olivier Giroud replaces Danny Welbeck in late change to Arsenal team vs Bayern Munich

French striker Olivier Giroud has replaced Danny Welbeck in the Arsenal lineup for this evening’s Champions League last-16 second leg against Bayern Munich.

Welbeck, who started at Liverpool last weekend, was named in the starting XI when the team news was announced at 6.45pm, but he was replaced by Giroud shortly before kick-off.

The word from the Gunners’ camp was that Welbeck had been struck down with illness as kick-off approached.

Given the England international’s succession of knee injuries over the past couple of season, sickness is probably a preferable reason for him to have had to withdraw at short notice.