Ousmane Dembele confirms Liverpool approach

French wonderkid Ousmane Dembele has confirmed he had a meeting with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp last summer, but decided to go ahead with a move to Klopp’s former club Borussia Dortmund.

Dembele, then a Rennes player, revealed that he met Klopp in Paris to discuss a potential move to Anfield.

But Klopp’s last-gasp effort to lure the France international to Merseyside came too late in the day. Dembele, aged 19, says he had already decided to join the Bundesliga side by the time he met the Liverpool manager.

He told FourFourTwo : “I saw Klopp in Paris but I told him I’d made up my mind to sign for BVB.”

Dembele was linked with a host of Europe’s top clubs after 12 goals in 26 league appearances for Rennes last year in his breakthrough season.

Since his move to Germany, the starlet has scored six goals in 31 appearances in all competitions. He also made the move from the France Under-21 squad to the senior squad since his transfer, and has won three caps for his country to date.

He signed a five-year contract with Dortmund that runs until June 2021.