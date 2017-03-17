Paul Pogba reacts to his injury

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has taken to Twitter to react to the injury he suffered in last night’s Europa League clash with FC Rostov.

The 24-year-old pulled up with a hamstring injury early in the second half and had to be substituted.

Manager Jose Mourinho suggested a three-week layoff was likely.

Pogba told his followers that he is now focusing on his recovery and that he would be “#Pogback” soon.

He thanked fans for their messages of support.