Paul Pogba reacts to his injury

Merci for all support messages, can feel the good energy. Will focus 100% on recovery and soon be #Pogback 👊🏾 @ManUtd #MUFC #NeverFollow pic.twitter.com/6rC3Quzjwa — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) March 17, 2017

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has taken to Twitter to react to the injury he suffered in last night’s Europa League clash with FC Rostov.

The 24-year-old pulled up with a hamstring injury early in the second half and had to be substituted.

Manager Jose Mourinho suggested a three-week layoff was likely.

Pogba told his followers that he is now focusing on his recovery and that he would be “#Pogback” soon.

He thanked fans for their messages of support.