Paul Pogba set to miss Man Utd vs West Brom

Merci for all support messages, can feel the good energy. Will focus 100% on recovery and soon be #Pogback 👊🏾 @ManUtd #MUFC #NeverFollow pic.twitter.com/6rC3Quzjwa — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) March 17, 2017

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says he thinks Paul Pogba will miss this weekend’s return to Premier League action against West Bromwich Albion.

The French midfielder suffered a hamstring injury in the game against FC Rostov. He missed the game against Middlesbrough and withdrew from the France squad to face Luxembourg and Spain. He is now set to be sidelined for the clash with the Baggies at Old Trafford.

Mourinho also confirmed that defenders Phil Jones and Chris Smalling will both miss the game after pulling out of the England squad with injuries.

And with striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic and midfielder Ander Herrera both serving the final game of their suspensions, United will be without five players. A further three players, Sergio Romero, Antonio Valencia and Marcos Rojo, are yet to return from international duty in South America.

Mourinho told MUTV : “So we lose four [players] and I think Paul Pogba is also out, so we lose five.”

The United boss is due to hold his pre-match press conference on Friday and is likely to have more team news at that stage.