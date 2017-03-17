Paul Pogba out for three weeks

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba will be out of action for three weeks, according to manager Jose Mourinho.

The France international is set to miss Sunday’s Premier League game against Middlesbrough and will also have to withdraw from Les Bleus’ squad to face Luxembourg and Germany.

A three-week absence would also see him miss Premier League clashes with West Bromwich Albion and Everton, while it would be touch and go for him to make the game against Sunderland on April 9.

Pogba limped off with a hamstring injury during last night’s Europa League last-16 second leg victory over FC Rostov at Old Trafford.

Mourinho was quizzed on the extent of the 24-year-old’s injury in his post-match press conference.

Asked if Pogba would be sidelined for around three weeks, Mourinho replied: “Yeah.

“I don’t know how long [he will be out] for sure.

“But there will be no Middlesbrough and no national team.”

A more serious hamstring problem could see Pogba out of action for six to eight weeks, so United will be hoping it is only a slight strain.