Petr Cech explains Alexis Sanchez ‘laugh’ during Arsenal vs Bayern

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech has been discussing the controversial moment that team-mate Alexis Sanchez appeared to be laughing on the bench during the 5-1 defeat to Bayern Munich earlier this month.

Sanchez, who had been substituted, was seen on camera chatting to Cech. He appeared to be smiling or laughing behind his hand, while Cech responded with a smirk of his own.

But Cech has now spoken out in defence of the Chilean star, who he claims was smiling ruefully and had simply pondered how different the night might have been if the Gunners had got a second goal.

According to PA Sport , he said: “He was as sad as I have seen him.

“And unfortunately when you say, ‘Had we scored the second goal everything could look different’ and then you do ‘ooph’, people say you are laughing on the bench.

“I found it very disrespectful to the player.

“We the players know exactly what he said and we know how he was as hurt as anybody else.”

Arsenal had been trailing 1-5 from the first leg and took the lead in the second leg at the Emirates Stadium. But they unravelled after a penalty awarded against them saw defender Laurent Koscielny sent-off and Bayern scoring an equaliser.

By the time Sanchez and Cech’s exchange took place, Arsene Wenger’s side were 2-10 down on aggregate.