Photo: Ander Herrera travels from Spain to France

¡Nos vamos! En unos minutos despegará nuestro vuelo de @AirEuropa rumbo a París ✈️ #SEFlive pic.twitter.com/ekYycgA5lZ — Selección Española (@SeFutbol) March 27, 2017

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera and his Spain team-mates travelled to France today ahead of tomorrow’s friendly at the Stade De France.

Herrera and the rest of Julen Lopetegui’s squad left Madrid on a flight for Paris earlier on Monday.

The United star was snapped by the Spanish FA’s photographer on the tarmac in Spain. You can see him in one of the group shots above.

And he was also photographed after disembarking the plane in France.