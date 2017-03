Photo: Antonio Conte’s swinging from the dugout celebration at Stoke

Chelsea’s late winner at Stoke City went down very well with head coach Antonio Conte.

After Gary Cahill’s 87th-minute goal secured three points for the Blues and kept their title push on track, Conte launched himself at the away dugout at the bet365 Stadium and swung from the roof of it.

You can see the Italian boss, who is no stranger to exuberant celebrations and no stranger to involving dugouts in them, mid-celebration in the photo above.