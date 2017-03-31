Photo: Antonio Valencia prays over his Man Utd player of the month award

Gracias a Dios y a todos ustedes por esta distinción. Seguiremos trabajando duro por nuestro @ManUtd_Es pic.twitter.com/rhnYkuiiGY — Antonio Valencia (@anto_v25) March 31, 2017

Manchester United right-back Antonio Valencia has posted a photo showing him praying over his player of the month award.

The Ecuador international was voted the Red Devils’ player of the month award for March by fans.

He posted on Twitter to say “thanks God and to you” for the award. The Spanish version of his tweet was accompanied by a photo showing him with his eyes closed and his hands clasped around the trophy in prayer.

The English version had a more run of the mill photo.