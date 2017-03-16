Photo: Arsenal defender puts his feet up ahead of West Brom game

🔙🔛🔝 Spending the afternoon at home watching some series 💻 What's your favourite one? 😊✌🏽#relax #sm20 pic.twitter.com/S4Q6EulcsG — Shkodran Mustafi (@MustafiOfficial) March 16, 2017

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi doesn’t appear to be expending any unnecessary energy ahead of this weekend’s Premier League encounter with West Bromwich Albion.

The Germany international posted a photo to his Twitter account this afternoon showing him streaming TV shows on his Macbook to help him “relax”.

Mustafi, aged 24, is seen lounging on a L-shaped sofa.

And it doesn’t sound like he will be moving for a while because he invited his followers to recommend their favourites series.