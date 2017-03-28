Photo: Arsenal fan hangs Wenger Out banner at New Zealand vs Fiji

My mate Alex is at a New Zealand Fiji World Cup qualifier. 500 people in a 35,000 seater stadium. Obviously there's a #Wengerout banner. pic.twitter.com/aEptUGfKlb — William Paul (@willpooool) March 28, 2017

There were only around 500 fans in attendance at the game between New Zealand and Fiji earlier today.

Unfortunately for Arsene Wenger, one of them was an Arsenal fan who hung a ‘Wenger Out’ banner behind one of the goals.

The bizarre sight of the scruffy banner hanging in a near-empty stadium on the other side of the world while an international match is played out in front of it has led to the photo you can see above going viral.