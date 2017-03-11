Photo: Arsenal fan protests for kitman Vic Akers to be sacked

Does this moron know that Vic Akers is just the Arsenal kit man? pic.twitter.com/Zs9cYDJzmZ — Arse&Nose (@Arse_n_Nose) March 11, 2017

Arsenal fans staged a protest today calling for manager Arsene Wenger to leave the club . Well, that was what most of them were protesting for.

It turns out one supporter also wants kitman Vic Akers to be shown the door. He was pictured brandishing a piece of paper reading: “Akers Out. Wenger Out.”

Akers, aged 70, joined the Gunners in 1986 and founded Arsenal Ladies in 1987. He led them to every major honour in women’s football, including 11 league titles, 10 league cups and the UEFA Women’s Cup.

He stepped down in 2009 and now serves only as the Gunners’ first-team kitman.