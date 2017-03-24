Photo: Arsenal star gets a gaudy statue in his hometown

A las 19 horas de hoy es la inauguración de la estatua de @Alexis_Sanchez en #Tocopilla, habrá sorpresas y regalos a los hinchas de la roja. pic.twitter.com/sMr3oyGPIC — Tocopilla_Online (@TocopillaOnline) March 24, 2017

Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez has taken time out during the current international break to unveil a statue of himself in his hometown of Tocopilla in Chile.

After last night’s World Cup qualification defeat in Argentina, Sanchez was back on his old stomping ground today to inaugurate the statue in his likeness.

A full trabajan en #Tocopilla, para inauguración de estatua en homenaje a @Alexis_Sanchez. Actividad se realizará el viernes. pic.twitter.com/ALOriOLavM — Tocopilla_Online (@TocopillaOnline) March 22, 2017

How much of his likeness is open to debate and the statue seems to be in the style of the Michael Jackson at Craven Cottage. It’s a bit gaudy, in other words.

Sanchez must be happy enough, though. He presented the sculptor with his jersey from last night’s game.

Tremendo regalo dió @Alexis_Sanchez a Marco Vergara, creador de la estatua, que será inaugurada hoy en #Tocopilla. La camiseta q jugó ayer. pic.twitter.com/Z3eNBKu407 — Tocopilla_Online (@TocopillaOnline) March 24, 2017

The Gunners star wrote on Twitter: “Today at 18:00, opening of my statue in my beloved Tocopilla thanks to all the people who made this recognition possible.”