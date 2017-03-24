Photo: Arsenal star reads team-mate’s book

🔙🔛🔝 Nice read during our flight to Azerbaijan. Let’s check out what @MesutOzil1088 has to say! 😀👌🏼#DieMagieDesSpiels pic.twitter.com/DaUJqVLeMG — Shkodran Mustafi (@MustafiOfficial) March 24, 2017

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi has found the perfect way to pass the time on the flight from Germany to Azerbaijan ahead of a World Cup qualifier.

He got stuck into a copy of club-mate and international colleague Mesut Ozil’s autobiography.

Mustafi posted a photo on Twitter showing him clutching Ozil’s book.

He wrote: “Nice read during our flight to Azerbaijan. Let’s check out what @MesutOzil1088 has to say!”

The flight time is more than six hours, so Mustafi should have made pretty good headway on Ozil’s book by the time the plane landed in Baku.