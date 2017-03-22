Photo: Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez strips to his pants in Chile training

Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez looks like all his worries have disappeared since he left north London to return to his native Chile on international duty.

The former Barcelona man has been dogged by speculation over his future, rumours of a falling out with Arsenal colleagues and, most recently, an ankle injury.

But he was having fun in the sun as he trained in Santiago yesterday afternoon. He shared a photo of him stripped down to his underwear to his Instagram account.

He observed that it was a “good morning”.