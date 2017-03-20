Photo: Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil shares childhood photo

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil dodged a bullet by being ruled out of his side’s defeat at West Bromwich Albion last weekend through injury.

Perhaps that explains why he has felt able to venture back on to social media much sooner than many of his team-mates.

Ozil shared a photo of him and older brother Mutlu on a dusty pitch in Germany during their childhood. It looks like the Ozils are about to have a kickabout (we’re predicting those trackies would have been dustier if the kickabout had already happened).