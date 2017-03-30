Photo: Bastian Schweinsteiger’s first Chicago Fire training session after transfer from Man Utd

Good start with my new mates at @ChicagoFire! Looking forward to our challenges 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/BuhjYEqIx3 — Basti Schweinsteiger (@BSchweinsteiger) March 29, 2017

German midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger completed his transfer to Chicago Fire yesterday and was immediately pressed into action for his first training session.

Manchester United announced yesterday afternoon that the 32-year-old had officially left them to become the Fire’s player.

Schweinsteiger immediately started work with his new employer. He shared a photo of him taking part in training with the Major League Soccer side for the first time.

He said: “Good start with my new mates at @ChicagoFire! Looking forward to our challenges.”