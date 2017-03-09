Photo: Ben Davies signs new Spurs contract

We're delighted to announce that @Ben_Davies33 has signed a new contract until 2021! ✍️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/BLW5AiKbO9 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 9, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur left-back Ben Davies has signed a new contract with the club.

The Wales international, aged 23, is now tied to the north London club until June 2021.

Davies is in his third season at White Hart Lane after joining from Swansea City for an undisclosed fee in July 2014. Although he has largely played backup to Danny Rose in that time, he has clocked up 68 appearances for Spurs in all competitions.

His previous contract was due to expire in June 2019, so the new deal amounts to a two-year extension.

Davies becomes the latest member of the first-team squad to commit his future to the club into Spurs’ first few years in their new stadium.