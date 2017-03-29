Photo: Cesar Azpilicueta reports for duty at Cobham

Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta has returned to the club’s Cobham training ground after the international break.

He was part of the Spain squad that beat Bulgaria in a World Cup qualifier last Friday and France in a friendly last night.

After yesterday’s game at the Stade de France, Azpilicueta shared the journey from Paris to London with compatriots Pedro Rodriguez and Diego Costa, plus France midfielder N’Golo Kante .

The right-sided defender this afternoon shared a photo of him walking back into the training ground to prepare for Saturday’s game against Crystal Palace.

He said it was “good to be back”.