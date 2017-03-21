Photo: Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante playing pool

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante has been winning plaudits for the way he has got all around the pitch for the champions elect this season.

Away on international duty in France, he has taken a break from his usual duties to work his way round the pool table instead.

Kante was pictured with his cue in hand at Les Bleus’ training camp at Clairefontaine this afternoon. It looks like he might be slightly more out of his comfort zone than he is in the Chelsea engine room.