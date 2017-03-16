Photo: Chelsea star meets up with former Bolton team-mate

Great to catch up with my big bro @stuholden ! Come back soon! Que bueno verte amigo mío @stuholden A post shared by Marcos Alonso (@marcosalonso28) on Mar 15, 2017 at 11:44am PDT

Marcos Alonso has been a key player for Chelsea since his summer arrival form Fiorentina.

The Spaniard has nailed down the left wing-back spot in Antonio Conte’s team and looks set to pick up the Premier League title.

Of course, this season isn’t his first stab at English football. He previously played for Bolton Wanderers and on loan at Sunderland.

Yesterday he met up with a former Trotters colleague: former USA international Stuart Holden.

Alonso said it was great to catch up with his “big bro” and urged him to come back to London soon.