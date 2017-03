Photo: Chelsea star smashes theme park height restriction

Do you think I am tall enough…😂 A post shared by Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) on Mar 30, 2017 at 12:29pm PDT

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has shared a photo of him checking he is big enough to ride a theme park ghost train.

The Blues star, aged 24, was at Thorpe Park yesterday and wanted to make sure he was allowed on the Derren Brown’s Ghost Train ride.

The signage shows you need to be at least 1metre 40cm to go on the ride. At 1metre 99cm (6ft 6in), the Belgium international just about made it.