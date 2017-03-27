Photo: Chelsea striker gets his hair dyed

Hair & Dye 😬💯✔ pic.twitter.com/G0olBs0nZm
— Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) March 26, 2017
Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi looks set to be sporting a new look when Belgium face Russia in a friendly tomorrow evening.
The Blues man posted a selfie to Twitter showing him sitting with foils in his hair at a salon.
He wrote: “Hair & Dye.”
Perhaps this one final attempt to help people distinguish between him and lookalike team-mate Nathaniel Chalobah.
Now it just remains to be seen whether he has gone blonde, opted for something a bit zanier or created a black, blonde and red tribute to the Belgian flag.