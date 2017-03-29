Photo: Chelsea’s Spain and France players reunited for return to London

Gran victoria ante un gran rival! Great win against a great opponent! On our way to London! @SeFutbol #cfc pic.twitter.com/NAtQ4GUWln — César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) March 28, 2017

There were no shortage of Chelsea players involved in last night’s friendly between France and Spain at the Stade de France.

Midfielder N’Golo Kante played for the hosts, while striker Diego Costa, winger Pedro Rodriguez and defender Cesar Azpilicueta were all in the Spain squad.

After the game, and with Spain having emerged as 0-2 winners, the Blues contingent were reunited to shared the trip back to London.

Azpilicueta posted a photo of the quartet posing together with their luggage as they prepared to start the journey.

He and Pedro both heralded a “great win”.