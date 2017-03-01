Photo: Chelsea’s Victor Moses signs new contract until 2021

Congratulations Victor Moses! The 26-year-old has today signed a new contract with the Blues which will run until 2021! 🙌 #CFC #Chelsea A post shared by Chelsea FC – Official (@chelseafc) on Mar 1, 2017 at 5:11am PST

Chelsea wing-back Victor Moses has signed a new contract that will keep him at the club until June 2021.

The Nigeria international had been repeatedly dispatched on loan during his time with the Blues, but has established himself as a regular starter in head coach Antonio Conte’s 3-4-3 formation.

The one-time winger has been Conte’s first-choice right wing-back since the new system was adopted.

You can see Moses putting pen to paper on his new deal in the photo above.

Moses joined Chelsea from Wigan Athletic in August 2012. He was a regular in his first season at the club, but then spent successive season-long loans at Liverpool, Stoke City and West Ham United.