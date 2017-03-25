Photo: Chicago Fire send doctor to meet former Man Utd man Bastian Schweinsteiger

Great to meet the team doctor of @ChicagoFire in Munich yesterday! Looking forward to the new city and club. pic.twitter.com/JbvUS2U8lA — Basti Schweinsteiger (@BSchweinsteiger) March 25, 2017

Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire sent their club doctor to meet new signing Bastian Schweinsteiger yesterday.

The club’s medical chief Joshua Blomgren met the former Manchester United midfielder in Munich on Friday.

Schweinsteiger has not had the best record with injuries in recent years, so it would make sense for the Fire to check on his latest condition.

The German veteran got a club scarf for his troubles and was sporting it when he posed for a photo with Blomgren.