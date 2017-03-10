Photo: Erik Lamela in Spurs training

Posted by - March 10, 2017 - All News, Photos, Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur winger Erik Lamela is stepping up his rehabilitation at the club’s Hotspur Way training ground.

The north London club today shared a photo of the Argentina international getting to work outdoors on their training pitches.

Lamela, aged 25, has been sidelined since October with a hip injury, but is now closing in on a return to action.

The injury has restricted him to 12 appearances so far this campaign.

Some of his Spurs team-mates can be seen doing their own training in the background.