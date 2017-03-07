Photo: Former Man Utd and Everton man tweets his yearbook photo

Ex-Everton and Manchester United goalkeeper Tim Howard was feeling in nostalgic mood yesterday evening.

The 38-year-old celebrated the 20th anniversary of his high school graduation by posting a copy of his yearbook photo to Twitter.

The teenage Howard doesn’t have a lot more hair on his head than his older self, though the current Howard has considerably more facial.

In his yearbook quote, Howard told his fellow graduates from North Brunswick (N.J.) High class of 1997: “It will take a nation of millions to hold me back.”

His quote references Public Enemy’s album It Takes A Nation Of Millions To Hold Us Back.