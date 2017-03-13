Photo: Harry Kane on crutches after Spurs vs Millwall

Harry Kane leaving the stadium on crutches and with a protective boot on his right foot. #thfc pic.twitter.com/EHwOcXrilw — Tom Allnutt (@tomallnuttPA) March 12, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane left White Hart Lane on crutches after yesterday’s FA Cup win over Millwall.

The England international was forced off inside the first 10 minutes after twisting his ankle awkwardly when Lions defender Jake Cooper blocked his shot.

Kane’s injury looked very similar to the one that kept him out of action for five Premier League games earlier this evening after a similar incident involving Sunderland’s Papy Djilobodji in September.

The 23-year-old was wearing a foot protector and walking with the aid of crutches when he was photographed after Sunday’s game.