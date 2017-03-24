Photo: Henrikh Mkhitaryan lounging on international duty

Posted by - March 24, 2017 - All News, Manchester United, Photos

Manchester United attacking midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan is away on international duty with Armenia.

He shared a photo of himself lounging on a yoga mat on the training pitch today. The United man was looking very happy and particularly relaxed.

Perhaps he figured that having scooped yet another Armenian player of the year award, he was entitled to a bit of a rest.

Mkhitaryan and his national team colleagues host another former Soviet Union state, Kazakhstan, on Sunday in a World Cup qualifier.