Photo: Henrikh Mkhitaryan lounging on international duty

Manchester United attacking midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan is away on international duty with Armenia.

He shared a photo of himself lounging on a yoga mat on the training pitch today. The United man was looking very happy and particularly relaxed.

Perhaps he figured that having scooped yet another Armenian player of the year award, he was entitled to a bit of a rest.

Happy to collect my Armenia's Best Player 2016 award. Thanks to all my fans. I'll continue doing my best to present Armenia to the world 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ooA0L5QpqP — Henrikh Mkhitaryan (@HenrikhMkh) March 24, 2017

Mkhitaryan and his national team colleagues host another former Soviet Union state, Kazakhstan, on Sunday in a World Cup qualifier.