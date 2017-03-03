Photo: Henrikh Mkhitaryan returns to Man Utd training

Good to be back in team training today! 💪 #mufc pic.twitter.com/kA4nqsEJSP — Henrikh Mkhitaryan (@HenrikhMkh) March 3, 2017

Manchester United attacking midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has returned to training today.

The 28-year-old has been unable to train since sustaining a hamstring injury in the Europa League game at Saint Etienne last month. Mkhitaryan scored the winner that night before limping off.

He was back in action at the Red Devils’ Carrington training ground earlier today.