Photo: Injured Man Utd defender watches England with his feet up

Off to a flying start already GET IN!!! Gutted I can't be there but COME ON THE BOYS #England #ThreeLions pic.twitter.com/Hb7w8TtjRJ — Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) March 26, 2017

Manchester United defender Chris Smalling would have expected to be involved in England’s World Cup qualifier against Lithuania at Wembley yesterday.

But an injury sustained in training in the build-up to the game meant that he was forced out of the squad and replaced by Middlesbrough’s Ben Gibson.

Unable to play, Smalling instead watched the game at home on his TV with his feet up to rest his injury.

Writing on Twitter, he said he was gutted he couldn’t be at Wembley.