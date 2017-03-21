Photo: Jermain Defoe and Spurs pair in the gym at St George’s Park

Tottenham Hotspur duo Dele Alli and Kyle Walker have been snapped working alongside Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe in the gym at St George’s Park.

England training was due to start a short time ago and seems to have got underway with the players limbering up on exercise bikes, although Alli has not yet found his way to a bike.

Defoe, aged 34, is involved in the England squad for the first time since 2013 and will be hoping to add to his 55 caps in the upcoming games against Germany and Lithuania.