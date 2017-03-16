Photo: Jose Mourinho sends a banana on the pitch for Marcos Rojo

Manchester United’s tactics for this evening’s Europa League game against FC Rostov included a slick operation to bring a banana onto the pitch for defender Marcos Rojo.

Manager Jose Mourinho wielded the piece of front on the touchline. It was then handled by Ashley Young before finding its way to the intended recipient.

Rojo, presumably feeling a bit low on energy, tucked into his banana on the pitch.

Unless his breakfast making has improved, it’s little wonder that he is getting peckish in the evenings.