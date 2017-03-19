Photo: Jurgen Klopp refusing to watch James Milner’s penalty at Man City

He never changes. Jurgen Klopp when Milner took the penalty. #lfc pic.twitter.com/R9LvoeCcIn — Kristof Terreur 📰 (@HLNinEngeland) March 19, 2017

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is always a nervous wreck when his sides have been awarded a penalty.

The German boss doesn’t look to watch his players taking spot-kicks and today’s game against Manchester City was no different.

As James Milner stepped up to give the Reds the lead at the Etihad Stadium this afternoon, Klopp was standing facing away from the pitch in a wide-legged stance as if he was about to lead the Etihad Stadium in an aerobics workout.