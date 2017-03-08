Photo: Latest work on Tottenham’s new stadium

Tottenham Hotspur have been up in the air above White Hart Lane to capture some aerial photography of their new stadium.

The new ground is being partially built around the existing Lane. This summer, they will move out and the old ground will be demolished to make way for the rest of the building work.

As the aerial shot above shows, progress with the building work is going well and starting to shape up like a stadium.