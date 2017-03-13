Photo: Liverpool fan spotted with You’ll Never Walk Alone lyric sheet at Burnley game

It is safe to say this Liverpool supporter is probably not a regular at Anfield.

He was photographed producing a handwritten set of lyrics to terrace anthem You’ll Never Walk Alone at yesterday’s Premier League game against Burnley.

Somebody sitting on the row behind grabbed a picture of the novice fan with a piece of paper in hand bearing the words of the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic.

Any additional atmosphere he was able to generate had the desired effect as Jurgen Klopp’s came from behind to beat the Clarets 2-1.