Photo: Man City fans protest against The Sun in solidarity with Liverpool

Posted by - March 19, 2017 - All News, Liverpool, Manchester City, Photos

A group of Manchester City supporters unveiled a banner calling for a boycott of The Sun ahead of this afternoon’s Premier League game between the two sides.

The tabloid newspaper sells hardly any copies on Merseyside with most Liverpudlians refusing to buy a copy since its inaccurate reporting of the Hillsborough disaster.

City’s fans have been encouraged to take a similar stand, with a tweet promoting the banner telling them that the events at Hillsborough and subsequent lies could equally have befallen them.