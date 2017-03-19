Photo: Man City fans protest against The Sun in solidarity with Liverpool

Hillsborough could've happened to anyone. The lies could have been about us. Some things are bigger than football pic.twitter.com/cmUWDFc3IC — 1894 Group_MCFC (@1894Group_MCFC) March 19, 2017

A group of Manchester City supporters unveiled a banner calling for a boycott of The Sun ahead of this afternoon’s Premier League game between the two sides.

The tabloid newspaper sells hardly any copies on Merseyside with most Liverpudlians refusing to buy a copy since its inaccurate reporting of the Hillsborough disaster.

City’s fans have been encouraged to take a similar stand, with a tweet promoting the banner telling them that the events at Hillsborough and subsequent lies could equally have befallen them.